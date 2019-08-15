Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (8/16)
Former All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk Michigan football fall camp and more.
RELATED: Nua News & Views: Injury Along the D-Line
RELATED: Shea Patterson is off to a Great Start
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook