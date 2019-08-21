News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-21 15:58:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (Aug. 21)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk Michigan football 10 days before the opener.

Michigan Wolverines football head coach Jim Harbaugh is in search of his first Big Ten title as U-M's head coach. (AP Images)

