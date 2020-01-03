News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-03 09:08:02 -0600') }} football Edit

Podcast: Doug Skene with Chris Balas Post-Bama

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene breaks down the Citrus Bowl loss to Alabama with Chris Balas.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh fell to 1-4 in Bowl Games
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh fell to 1-4 in Bowl Games (USA Today Sports Images)



{{ article.author_name }}