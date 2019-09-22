News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-22 17:34:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas Postgame

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about U-M's 35-14 loss in Madison.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team fell to 2-1 after a loss to Wisconsin Saturday.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and his team fell to 2-1 after a loss to Wisconsin Saturday. (USA Today Sports Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}