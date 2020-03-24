Jay Flannelly is fired up over Tom Brady's departure from the New England Patriots, and it makes for an entertaining podcast.

Flannelly, the former Schembechler Hall staffer and close friend of Brady, stands decidedly unhappy with his former favorite NFL team. He cuts loose on the Patriots, owner Bob Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and more.

Flannelly also discusses with senior editor John Borton the new home for the long-time Patriots star, and some dream scenarios about what might play out in 2020-21.