TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jay Flannelly With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jay Flannelly With John Borton
Tom Brady's good buddy Jay Flannelly isn't known for pulling punches. He holds nothing back when talking about the sidelined Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh, Brady and more, on the podcast.
Flannelly and senior editor John Borton discuss where things stand with the postponed (cancelled?) season. Flannelly gives his opinion about the continuing fallout for the Big Ten in general and Michigan in particular. He also discusses Tampa Bay's new quarterback, and how he might fare in a land where football is played.
Here's what Flannelly has to say…
