Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton
Jerry Hanlon knows the disappointment of losing to Ohio State and bouncing back for a bowl game, and talks about it on the podcast.
The former Michigan assistant coach touches on a number of subjects: what happened at OSU, players sitting out the bowl, and more. Here's what he had to say.
