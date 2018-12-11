Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-11 13:25:35 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton

C2xnpk2uzwzvvlyhg3oi
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Rof5t7bxqqwd9zob062l
Jim Harbaugh is looking for an extra pinch of motivation for his team in the Peach Bowl.

Jerry Hanlon knows the disappointment of losing to Ohio State and bouncing back for a bowl game, and talks about it on the podcast.

The former Michigan assistant coach touches on a number of subjects: what happened at OSU, players sitting out the bowl, and more. Here's what he had to say.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}