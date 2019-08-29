News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-29 16:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Jerry Hanlon, creator of Michigan's greatest offensive lines, joins the podcast to talk about the 2019 opener.

Hanlon discusses with senior editor John Borton what he'll be seeking from the Wolverines in their first effort of the season. He also touches on Michigan's new offense, the quarterbacks, and much more.

Jerry Hanlon coached Jim Harbaugh when the latter played quarterback for the Wolverines. (Lon Horwedel)
Here's what Hanlon had to say…


