Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton
Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon weighs in on the narrow escape against Army, and what's ahead.
Hanlon and senior editor John Borton talked about Michigan's ball security, or lack thereof, and how it's impacting the Wolverines right now. Hanlon also talked about seeing the son of one of his players come up big against the Black Knights.
Here's what Hanlon had to say…
