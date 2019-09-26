Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton
Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon joins the podcast, discussing the mishap in Madison and U-M's way forward.
Hanlon and senior editor John Borton talk about the turnovers, lopsided rushing attack in favor of the Badgers, and much more regarding the loss at Wisconsin. Hanlon then lays out what he's looking for most in step one of the recovery, against Rutgers on Saturday.
Here's what Hanlon had to say…
