Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton
Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon talks about what he liked in U-M's win over Iowa, and concerns still out there.
Hanlon joined senior editor John Borton on the podcast, discussing what the Wolverines' offense needs to move forward. He also identified what he'd like to see out of them in the upcoming game against Illinois.
Here's what Hanlon had to say…
