Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton
Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon talks about ball security, Penn State and more, on the podcast.
Hanlon joined senior editor John Borton in discussing what happened in Michigan's roller coaster 42-25 win at Illinois. Then Hanlon focuses on what it will take to come away from Happy Valley with a win on Saturday night.
Here's what Hanlon had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook