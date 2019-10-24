News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-24 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon rode the emotional roller coaster with everyone else against Penn State. He talks about it, and Notre Dame, on the podcast.

Hanlon joined senior editor John Borton to break down what went wrong early against the Nittany Lions, and what Michigan got turned around in that game. He also talks about what it will take for the Wolverines to bring down the visiting Irish.

Michigan Wolverines redshirt freshman back Hassan Haskins is part of a rushing attack U-M needs.
Here's what Hanlon has to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

