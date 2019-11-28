News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-28 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon checks in for a holiday look at the feast to be had at The Big House on Saturday.

Hanlon coached in the iconic 1969 Ohio State-Michigan game, when the Wolverines weren't given a chance to take down the Buckeyes. They did, setting off a torrid rivalry for the next several decades. It's renewed again this year, at Michigan Stadium.

Ohio State couldn't be beaten in 1969, they said ... until the Wolverines took them down.
Ohio State couldn't be beaten in 1969, they said ... until the Wolverines took them down.

Here's what Hanlon had to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}