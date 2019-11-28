Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton
Former Michigan assistant coach Jerry Hanlon checks in for a holiday look at the feast to be had at The Big House on Saturday.
Hanlon coached in the iconic 1969 Ohio State-Michigan game, when the Wolverines weren't given a chance to take down the Buckeyes. They did, setting off a torrid rivalry for the next several decades. It's renewed again this year, at Michigan Stadium.
Here's what Hanlon had to say…
