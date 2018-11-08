Ticker
Michigan Football Podcast: Jerry Hanlon With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Michigan faces the challenge of fighting off overconfidence at Rutgers on Saturday.

Michigan has battled past three ranked opponents in the last month. Now the foe is complacency, according to Jerry Hanlon.

The former U-M assistant joined the podcast to talk about Jim Harbaugh's crew with senior editor John Borton. Here's what he had to say.


