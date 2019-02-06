Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-06 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

Fmisomcs2uwupvc4ecis
Jim Harbaugh welcomes a host of new talent into the fold with the Class of 2019.
John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

The Fort's own Jim_S weighs in with senior editor John Borton on the Class of 2019, giving his take on the group.

Not only does Jim_S go position group by position group with the scholarship signees, he talks about a number of walk-ons who could help in the future as well.

Here's what he had to say.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42,@Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}