Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
The Fort's own Jim_S jumps back on the podcast, talking Michigan football recruiting for 2022, 2021 and 2020.
Jim also discusses with senior editor John Borton the state of the present Michigan team, and what it needs to take on the challenges of the Big Ten season.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook