News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-20 14:22:13 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

The Fort's own Jim_S delivers the goods on Michigan football recruiting for 2021-23, and gives his take on this season.

Jim_S joins senior editor John Borton on the present year's football discussion, after a deep dive into what classes down the road might bring to Jim Harbaugh's football team.

Jim Harbaugh is working hard on the season at hand, but keeping an eye on recruiting down the road.
Here's what Jim_S has to say…


