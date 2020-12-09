 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 15:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jim_S With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

The Fort's own Jim_S is on the podcast, talking recruiting, the impact of the season, Jim Harbaugh and more.

Jim_S and senior editor John Borton take on a wide range of topics, from the impact of the present coaching uncertainty to beating Ohio State in the future, and what the next few weeks could bring.

Jim Harbaugh will soon be talking business with Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel.
Jim Harbaugh will soon be talking business with Michigan Athletics Director Warde Manuel. (AP Images)
Here's what Jim_S has to say…


