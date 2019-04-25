News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-25 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jon Falk With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Jim Harbaugh runs the Michigan program these days with a loyalty that Jon Falk appreciates.

Long-time Michigan equipment manager Jon Falk talks Bo Schembechler, Jim Harbaugh and more on the podcast.

Falk joined senior editor John Borton to spin a few Schembechler stories, but also to comment on what Harbaugh is now doing with the Michigan program. Here's what Falk had to say.


