Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jon Jansen With John Borton
Former Michigan captain and All-American Jon Jansen talks about the Wolverines' summer progress, on the podcast.
Jansen zeroes in on the offense today, discussing with senior editor John Borton the various position groups, along with what player-to-player teaching and communication means once fall rolls around. He also offers what he expects out of new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' first crew in a new system.
Here is what Jansen has to say...
