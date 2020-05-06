News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-06 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jon Jansen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan All-American Jon Jansen joins the podcast, talking about the prospect of football in the fall, and maybe a surprise opponent.

Jansen and senior editor John Borton discuss a potentially cut-down U-M football schedule, along with some of the key positions that nobody got a look at because of the cancellation of spring football. Jansen weighs in on several spots and how he sees them shaping up.

Michigan redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton wanted to show his stuff in spring football.
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Here's what Jansen had to say…


---

