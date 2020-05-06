Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Jon Jansen With John Borton
Michigan All-American Jon Jansen joins the podcast, talking about the prospect of football in the fall, and maybe a surprise opponent.
Jansen and senior editor John Borton discuss a potentially cut-down U-M football schedule, along with some of the key positions that nobody got a look at because of the cancellation of spring football. Jansen weighs in on several spots and how he sees them shaping up.
Here's what Jansen had to say…
