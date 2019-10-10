The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and Austin Fox break down Michigan's win over Iowa last week and preview the upcoming game against Illinois.They also answer mailbag questions from The Fort and talk about some upcoming big games around the Big Ten and College Football for this weekend.

