Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: PA Sports Jed Donohue And John Borton
PA Sports Network's Jed Donohue breaks down the Michigan-Penn State battle, on the podcast.
Donohue, a veteran of decades covering the Nittany Lions, talks about a voracious Penn State defense, and and offense doing enough to go 6-0 thus far. He and senior editor John Borton discuss the import of the Saturday night showdown between the Nittany Lions and the Wolverines.
Here's what Donohue had to say…
