Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: PA Sports Jed Donohue And John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

PA Sports Network's Jed Donohue breaks down the Michigan-Penn State battle, on the podcast.

Donohue, a veteran of decades covering the Nittany Lions, talks about a voracious Penn State defense, and and offense doing enough to go 6-0 thus far. He and senior editor John Borton discuss the import of the Saturday night showdown between the Nittany Lions and the Wolverines.

Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has thrown just two interceptions in six games this season.
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has thrown just two interceptions in six games this season.

Here's what Donohue had to say…


