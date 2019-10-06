News More News
football

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Post-Iowa, Doug Skene & Chris Balas

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Chris Balas breaks down the 10-3 win over Iowa with former All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene.

Michigan's defense was relentless in a 10-3 win over Iowa, racking up eight sacks.
Michigan's defense was relentless in a 10-3 win over Iowa, racking up eight sacks. (AP Images)

{{ article.author_name }}