 Michigan Wolverines football Podcast: Balas & Skene Post MSU
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-01 11:19:58 -0600') }}

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Postgame MSU With Balas & Skene

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Talking Michigan's inexplicable loss to Michigan State with former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene.

RELATED: Report Card: Grading Michigan Wolverines Football In A 27-24 Loss To MSU

RELATED: Notes, Quotes & Observations


Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh dropped to 3-3 against MSU as U-M's head coach. (AP Images)

