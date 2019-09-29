Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen joins the post-game podcast, talking about U-M's 52-0 win over Rutgers.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton take a look at both sides of the football, and decipher what elements of Michigan's win transcend merely playing against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Van Bergen also talks about how important it was to the defense to record a shutout.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook