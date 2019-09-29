News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen joins the post-game podcast, talking about U-M's 52-0 win over Rutgers.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton take a look at both sides of the football, and decipher what elements of Michigan's win transcend merely playing against one of the worst teams in the Big Ten. Van Bergen also talks about how important it was to the defense to record a shutout.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown got more young players onto the field against Rutgers.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say.


