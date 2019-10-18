Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen talks about what the Wolverines must do to beat Penn State.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss all aspects of the night showdown with the Nittany Lions, in a contest versus ranked teams. Penn State comes into the game at 6-0, while Michigan stands 5-1.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook