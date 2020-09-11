 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-11 13:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen serves up some strong opinions on the Wolverines, including whether they play in 2020.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss the quarterback position, how no spring and a choppy fall will affect the offense, Van Bergen's biggest defensive concern, and more.

Don Brown has lost a starting cornerback for 2020, and the season hasn't even started — and may not.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…


