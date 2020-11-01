 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-01 09:15:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen joined the podcast in a sobering session on U-M's loss to MSU.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discussed the defensive breakdowns and offensive shortcomings that led to the shocking upset in Michigan Stadium. Van Bergen also put forth what he thinks needs to happen going forward.

Senior fullback Ben Mason soars over a would-be MSU tackler, but the Wolverines were grounded.
Senior fullback Ben Mason soars over a would-be MSU tackler, but the Wolverines were grounded.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…


{{ article.author_name }}