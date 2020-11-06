 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-06 10:40:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast, talking Michigan-Indiana.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss Michigan's attempt to overcome the shock of losing the Michigan State a week ago, and break down the match-ups against the Hoosiers. Van Bergen also weighs in on recent comments by former U-M coach Rich Rodriguez.

Michigan will be looking to put MSU in the rearview mirror and set things aright at Indiana.
