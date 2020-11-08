TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen with John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen with John Borton
Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen delivers some blunt, tough takes in the wake of U-M's most recent loss.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss Indiana's first win over Michigan since 1987, and all that's going wrong with Jim Harbaugh's program at present.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
