TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen gets very specific about what U-M needs to do to stay with Wisconsin.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton examine both sides of the ball, the challenge the Badgers pose, and how the night game at Michigan Stadium might go for the home team.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook