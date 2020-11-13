 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen gets very specific about what U-M needs to do to stay with Wisconsin.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton examine both sides of the ball, the challenge the Badgers pose, and how the night game at Michigan Stadium might go for the home team.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton may have to use his legs as well as his arm against the Badgers.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…


