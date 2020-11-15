 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Ryan Van Bergen plays no soft defense on this podcast, the former Wolverine giving his stark impressions of U-M's latest loss.

Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss all aspects of the Wolverines' 49-11 defeat by Wisconsin. They take note of Jim Harbaugh's blunt commentary afterward, and speculate on where this 1-3 group goes from here.

Michigan couldn't hang on Saturday night against Wisconsin, the Badgers posting a runaway win.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…


{{ article.author_name }}