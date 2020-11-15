TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Ryan Van Bergen plays no soft defense on this podcast, the former Wolverine giving his stark impressions of U-M's latest loss.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss all aspects of the Wolverines' 49-11 defeat by Wisconsin. They take note of Jim Harbaugh's blunt commentary afterward, and speculate on where this 1-3 group goes from here.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook