TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

Van Bergen talks with senior editor John Borton about a possible change at quarterback, how Rutgers will attack Michigan's struggling defense, and much more.

Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen discusses the Michigan-Rutgers match-up, on the podcast.

Here's what Van Bergen has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook