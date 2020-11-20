 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-20 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen discusses the Michigan-Rutgers match-up, on the podcast.

Van Bergen talks with senior editor John Borton about a possible change at quarterback, how Rutgers will attack Michigan's struggling defense, and much more.

Fans are wondering whether Jim Harbaugh will unmask the team that beat Minnesota on the road.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…


