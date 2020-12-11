TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen talks Ohio State, Jim Harbaugh and more, on the podcast. Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss the disappointment of a Michigan-Ohio State week without a U-M-OSU game. Van Bergen also recalls what it's like to beat the Buckeyes, and the road the Wolverines must begin to becoming competitive in that series again.

