TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen pulls no punches on the podcast, when it comes to what U-M needs now.
Van Bergen discusses with senior editor John Borton the changes the Wolverines should make, especially on the defensive side of the football. He's talking transfers, coaching, and much more.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook