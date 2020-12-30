TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Former U-M defensive end Ryan Van Bergen has strong ideas about how Michigan's defense has to change, and shares them on the podcast.
Van Bergen and senior editor John Borton discuss the end of Don Brown's tenure at Michigan, what began to go wrong, and how it gets fixed going forward. Van Bergen also talks about transitions to a new coach, and what can make them successful.
Here's what Van Bergen has to say…
---
