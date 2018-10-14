Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan turned the heads of the college football world with its thumping of Wisconsin, and Ryan Van Bergen talks about it, on the podcast.
Van Bergen joined senior editor John Borton after the game, as always, to discuss all that the Wolverines did right, and where Jim Harbaugh's team is still getting better entering MSU week.
Here's what Van Bergen had to say…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook