 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-19 21:29:23 -0500') }} football Edit

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan defensive end Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast, talking about Jim Harbaugh's 3-0 crew.

Van Bergen talks about U-M's blowout win over NIU, what he liked, remaining concerns and more with senior editor John Borton

Michigan Wolverines football tailback Hassan Haskins
Michigan Wolverines tailback Hassan Haskins kept his team slamming along on the ground Saturday.

Here's what Van Bergen has to say…

---

