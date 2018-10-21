Ticker
football

Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Senior safety Tyree Kinnel brings down a Spartan on a day of triumph for the Wolverines.

Former Michigan defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen saw it all play out in East Lansing, and talks about it on the podcast.

Van Bergen joined senior editor John Borton on the post-game podcast, discussing the pre-game conflagration, Michigan's shut-down performance and the war or words after the game. Here's what Van Bergen had to say…



