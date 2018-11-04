Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast, discussing Michigan's overwhelming win against Penn State with senior editor John Borton.
Here's what the former Wolverine had to say about the 42-7 blowout…
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook