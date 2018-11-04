Ticker
Michigan Football Podcast: Ryan Van Bergen With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine.com
Senior Editor

Trace McSorely became Trace McSore by the end of the night against Michigan's defense.

Ryan Van Bergen joins the podcast, discussing Michigan's overwhelming win against Penn State with senior editor John Borton.

Here's what the former Wolverine had to say about the 42-7 blowout…


