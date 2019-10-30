News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-30 09:06:48 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Skene and Balas, Pre-Maryland

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to look back at ND, ahead to Maryland.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

RELATED: Videos: Wilson, U-M Players Discuss Avoiding Complacency Following ND Win

RELATED: Blue Chips: Latest Buzz On Michigan Recruits Out West

Michigan running back Hassan Haskins is emerging as a major threat in the U-M backfield. He ran for 149 yards against Notre Dame.
Michigan running back Hassan Haskins is emerging as a major threat in the U-M backfield. He ran for 149 yards against Notre Dame. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}