 Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Skene & Balas On No Fall Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-11 17:44:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Podcast: Skene & Balas On No Fall Football

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk about Big Ten football cancellation.

RELATED: Will no Football Hurt Recruiting?

RELATED: Presidents Vote to Cancel Football

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh expressed disappointment in the Big Ten's decision to pull the plug on the season.
Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh expressed disappointment in the Big Ten's decision to pull the plug on the season. (AP Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}