News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-09 11:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford And John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, discussing the Michigan-Alabama bowl match-up and U-M's hot basketball start.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton look at a couple of key positions in sizing up the Crimson Tide and the Wolverines, along with considering what roster defections might do to U-M's Citrus Bowl opportunity.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will lead his team against SEC foe Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will lead his team against SEC foe Alabama in the Citrus Bowl.

Here's what Crawford had to say…


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}