Crawford and senior editor John Borton look at a couple of key positions in sizing up the Crimson Tide and the Wolverines, along with considering what roster defections might do to U-M's Citrus Bowl opportunity.

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, discussing the Michigan-Alabama bowl match-up and U-M's hot basketball start.

Here's what Crawford had to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook