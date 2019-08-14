News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-14 10:54:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Football season is right around the corner, and media personality Tom Crawford is on it like a bear at a honey farm.

Crawford joins senior editor John Borton to talk about Michigan's offense and defense, head coach Jim Harbaugh's comments from Tuesday night, and (of course) Michigan-Ohio State.

Jim Harbaugh will be seeing what new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis' play sheet brings this fall.

Here's what Crawford had to say...


