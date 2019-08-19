Michigan football offensive line coach Ed Warinner and linebackers coach Anthony Campanile talked about their crews today, and Tom Crawford talks about them on the podcast.

Crawford joined senior editor John Borton in a discussion of where Michigan stands at those two key position groups and several others. Only 12 days out from the start of the season, Michigan has been identified as the favorite to win the Big Ten.

Doing so is another matter altogether, and that prospect gets some attention on the podcast.