Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, hitting several hot topics on Michigan football before the season opener. Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the impact of the Andrew Steuber injury, junior cornerback Ambry Thomas rejoining practice, Michigan's wealth at wideout, the potential of freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, and more.

Jim Harbaugh expects his Michigan Wolverines to come out firing from the opening gun on Saturday.