Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, hitting several hot topics on Michigan football before the season opener.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the impact of the Andrew Steuber injury, junior cornerback Ambry Thomas rejoining practice, Michigan's wealth at wideout, the potential of freshman running back Zach Charbonnet, and more.
Here's what Crawford had to say...
