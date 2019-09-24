Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton
Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, in a recovery session following an ugly loss at Wisconsin.
Crawford and senior editor John Borton discuss the Badgers' rout of the Wolverines, Jim Harbaugh's reaction to it, and what they expect going forward. Crawford gives his projections on how the rest of a suddenly vulnerable season shapes up.
Here's what Crawford had to say…
Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook