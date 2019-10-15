News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 22:29:26 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Podcast: Tom Crawford With John Borton

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Lansing media personality Tom Crawford joins the podcast, talking about what has to happen if Michigan is to beat Penn State.

Crawford and senior editor John Borton deliver some takeaways from the win over Illinois, but channel much of the discussion toward the showdown with the Nittany Lions, and its import.

Jim Harbaugh and his team needed to move on very quickly from its win over Lovie Smith's Illini.
Jim Harbaugh and his team needed to move on very quickly from its win over Lovie Smith's Illini.

Here's what Crawford had to say...


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}